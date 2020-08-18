Sabres announce the hiring of Seth Appert as Amerks coach

Appert formerly coached for USA Hockey as the National Team Development program coach.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres hired former USA Hockey National Team Development Program coach Seth Appert to take over as coach of their minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Appert spent the past three seasons with USA Hockey and previously spent 11 seasons coaching at the college ranks at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The 46-year-old has no previous experience coaching at the professional level.

He replaces Chris Taylor, who was abruptly fired in June as part of a major Sabres shakeup in which the franchise also fired general manager Jason Botterill, his staff and numerous scouts as part of a cost-cutting purge.