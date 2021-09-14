Sabres alum Fred Stanfield dies at 77

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres alum Fred Stanfield, a member of the 1974-1975 team - which went to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history - died Monday at 77 years old.
In a statement, the team said they are mourning the loss of Stanfield: "A two-time Stanley Cup champion before he donned blue and gold, Fred joined the Sabres during the 1974-75 season and instantly became a key producer and respected veteran on one of the great teams in franchise history. We are honored that he chose to make Western New York his home for more than four decades after his retirement. We extend our sympathies to Fred's family and friends during this difficult time. "
Stanfield played 14 seasons in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with the Boston Bruins in 1970 and 1972.