Sabres alum Fred Stanfield dies at 77

In a statement, the team said they are mourning the loss of Stanfield: "A two-time Stanley Cup champion before he donned blue and gold, Fred joined the Sabres during the 1974-75 season and instantly became a key producer and respected veteran on one of the great teams in franchise history. We are honored that he chose to make Western New York his home for more than four decades after his retirement. We extend our sympathies to Fred's family and friends during this difficult time. "