I'm sure Buffalo fans are sick of hearing about it, another former having success after they leave. In this case, it's former Sabres' center Ryan O'Reilly.

But it's a story that can't be ignored.

What he's done in his first season with the Blues not only in the regular season but the playoffs is a huge reason why St. Louis is one win away from the franchise's first ever Stanley Cup title.

O'Reilly led the team in scoring with 77 points (28 goals, 49 assists) in the regular season and continued that success in the postseason with a team-high 21 points so far.

While I still think Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is the front runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy given to the MVP of the playoffs, if the Blues win I wouldn't be surprised if O'Reilly gets it.

Before this season, O'Reilly had not won a playoff series in his career and now he's one win away from a championship.

This comes after leading the Blues out of the bottom of the league. On January 3rd, they were in last place in the NHL before making their incredible turnaround.

Speaking of turnarounds, what a difference a year can make. O'Reilly seemed like he hit rock bottom based on his infamous locker cleanout comments on April 9th, 2018 where he expressed feelings of "losing his love for the game" after finishing in last place.

Then on July 1st 2018, Sabres GM Jason Botterill sent him to St. Louis in a trade that looked very much in Buffalo's favor as they got three players (Tage Thompson, Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka and two draft picks in return.

The Blues now face Bruins in Boston for Game 7 tonight. You can watch it on Channel 2 and NBC with coverage starting at 8.