Ryan Miller, among 12 inducted into 2022 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller was back in Buffalo on Wednesday as he was inducted into the 2022 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The event was held on the water at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Ryan Miller is here in Buffalo today at Riverworks as he has been elected into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. @WGRZ #Sabres pic.twitter.com/5PEQManHnf — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) June 8, 2022

Miller was greeted by legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanerette, among dozens of others as well.

Miller said, "I am very emotional, I have not been here in a while. It's a great chance to bring my family and show my son Bodhi (Ryan's Son) around where Noureen (Ryan's Wife) and I spent a lot of time and where I feel like I grew up a little bit."

Miller, of course, is a no brainer to join the GBSHOF, most notably as a member of the Sabres organization, he was part of the best Buffalo hockey seasons of the past 20 years, although they didn't win a cup, he certainly will go down as one of the best goalies to ever play the game.

Miller was a significant piece to the Sabres' Eastern Conference Finals run in 2006 where a depleted Buffalo team lost to Carolina in game 7.

"We were close and that is the part you look back on but we appreciate how hard it is to come together as a group and have that type of energy and team, you know it is not something that just happens, it takes the right mix, looking back we had a special group and it was fun to be part of it," said Miller.

Rick Jeanneret surprise visit with Miller ahead of his Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame induction. #Sabres @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/X4Ze06n49r — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) June 8, 2022

As far as where Miller is now, he says he and his family live in Southern California and he is taking advantage of the time that he has now with his family.

