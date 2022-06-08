Ryan Miller, among 12 inducted into 2022 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller was back in Buffalo on Wednesday as he was inducted into the 2022 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The event was held on the water at Buffalo RiverWorks.
Miller was greeted by legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanerette, among dozens of others as well.
Miller said, "I am very emotional, I have not been here in a while. It's a great chance to bring my family and show my son Bodhi (Ryan's Son) around where Noureen (Ryan's Wife) and I spent a lot of time and where I feel like I grew up a little bit."
Miller, of course, is a no brainer to join the GBSHOF, most notably as a member of the Sabres organization, he was part of the best Buffalo hockey seasons of the past 20 years, although they didn't win a cup, he certainly will go down as one of the best goalies to ever play the game.
Miller was a significant piece to the Sabres' Eastern Conference Finals run in 2006 where a depleted Buffalo team lost to Carolina in game 7.
"We were close and that is the part you look back on but we appreciate how hard it is to come together as a group and have that type of energy and team, you know it is not something that just happens, it takes the right mix, looking back we had a special group and it was fun to be part of it," said Miller.
As far as where Miller is now, he says he and his family live in Southern California and he is taking advantage of the time that he has now with his family.
The full class 2022 class is listed below.
- Jeff Anastasia – Winningest boys’ basketball coach in WNY history. Olean HS
- Gordie Bukaty (deceased) – Four sports standout at Lackawanna HS. Two-way performer for U/B football.
- Cott Family – Orval, Sr. (deceased), Ed, Orv, Jr., Marty. Multi-sport stars are known best for their talents on the baseball diamond.
- Jim Hanley – Sport fisherman, and successful TV host, who has spent a lifetime guiding anglers on the waters of Lake Erie.
- Bob Kauffman (deceased) – Three-time NBA All-Star who starred on the hardcourt for the Buffalo Braves.
- Cora Livingston (deceased) – Pioneer of women’s professional wrestling. World champion.
- Doc McMahon (deceased) – Tournament director for Porter Cup and Niagara Falls Country Club.
- Ryan Miller – 2010 Vezina Trophy winner with Buffalo Sabres. Most wins among American-born NHL goalies.
- Jim Nowicki – Founder and race director of the Subaru 4-Mile Chase. Local basketball official. Member WNY Softball and Running halls of fame.
- Emily Regan – Olympic Gold medal rower. A three-sport star at Nichols and All-American at Michigan State.
- Susan Schoellkopf – Award-winning equestrian trainer. Top national horse judge.
- Tim Winn – Two-time WNY Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. LaSalle HS Star led St. Bonaventure to 2000 NCAA Tournament.