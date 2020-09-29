Ryan Fitzpatrick says his favorite NFL city is Buffalo

ESPN's Adam Schefter agreed and added that Buffalo was a great place with a passionate fan base.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, now quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, recently appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast and was asked what his favorite NFL city was.

Fitzpatrick picked Buffalo.

When Schefter asked the question, Fitzpatrick hesitated at first and stated that if he was to answer that, he would get in trouble. But then said that Buffalo was his favorite NFL city.

When Schefter asked why Buffalo was his favorite city, Fitzpatrick said, "It's Buffalo. That's why, because it's Buffalo." Schefter agreed and added that Buffalo was a great place with a passionate fan base.

Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has played for a quarter of the teams in the NFL, was asked to name his favorite city.



🎧 https://t.co/86OrZjwKgZ pic.twitter.com/ytx1gQekTd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020