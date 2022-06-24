Rowing for gold; riding to remember

2016 Olympic gold medalist Emily Regan is set to take part in her first Ride for Roswell, in memory of her father.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the long hours on the rowing machine and on the water, Emily Regan distinctly remembers the car rides home.

This reporter asks “Some coaching? Maybe a little bit?

“Just a little,” Regan says with a smile.

“In the moment it felt like sports coaching, but now that I’m a little bit older, I can understand that it was more life coaching. The things he said to me are the things that made me the athlete than I am.”

That athlete won an Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. Women’s Eight in Rio back in 2016, along with four gold medals, a silver, and bronze in World Championship competition.

“There’s no way I could have been successful without the calming, reassuring voice and positive influence in my life.”

The voice she’s talking about was that of her father Larry Regan. Quite an athlete himself, he played basketball collegiately at St. Lawrence.

The acorns don’t fall far from the tree.

All four of Larry and wife Barbara’s children excelled athletically. Kelly (Manhattan College), Jim (Daemen) and Will (UVA and UB) on the basketball court.

Emily took to the water.

She’ll be inducted this year into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

Sadly, Larry Regan, that voice of influence in his family and the community passed away in December. His treatment options were limited due to a kidney transplant years ago, and so there was little to stop skin cancer from spreading.

Through the grief, that life coaching Emily talked about kicked in.

How to move forward?

Colleen Regan-Kreuz, Larry’s sister, summed it up.

“Larry did just want his kids to be the best, he wanted them to be good teammates.”

Enter “Team Regan.”

Emily and Colleen will lead a family effort raising money, and riding in Larry’s memory in this year’s Ride for Roswell.

Emily says when her aunt called, it was an automatic to accept a new personal and athletic challenge.

“When he passed away in December, about a month later she reached out to me, my siblings, my cousins and asked if we would want to join her, and so we got a big team Regan together and we’re all going to be riding in his memory.

Strength in numbers.

They lead a group of 14 that have raised well over $30,000.

Emily and Colleen will ride the 100-mile route along with two others.

“He was always so strong and someone so athletic and so capable…and someone that was always there for me. So to see him struggle. To see it hard for him to walk in the house, to get up from a chair… So if it’s hard on the bike and it will be for me for sure, I’m going to think of him and he’s going to get me through it,” Colleen said.

Emily says it’s a way to help cement and build off a legacy of giving back.

My dad would be so incredibly proud. He did so much in his life to help other people. I think him seeing us help other people, would be one of the greatest joys he could have.”

A calming, reassuring, and positive voice that she says still echoes.