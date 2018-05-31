ORCHARD PARK, NY - With the mandatory mini0camp rapidly approaching, the Bills continue to go through OTA's at One Bills Drive.

While much of the focus has been on first-round draft choice quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills traded up and got another player they expect to have a huge impact on the franchise.

They traded up and selected Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th overall selection in the first round.

Edmunds is off to a great start with his new team. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Thursday that "Edmunds has many of the same qualities of last year's first round draft choice, Tre'Davious White."

© 2018 WGRZ