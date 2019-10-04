BUFFALO, N.Y. — All four teams participating in the Frozen Four arrived Tuesday in Buffalo.

The teams will practice Wednesday at the KeyBank Center.

Providence will be the first team on the ice. The Friars are scheduled to begin their practice at 11 a.m. They will be followed by Minnesota-Duluth, Massachusetts and then Denver.

Former Sabres head coach Ron Rolston is the associate head coach for Providence. 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar caught up with him as the team arrived in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday evening, shortly before 5:30.

Rolston told Stu, "My family had a great time here. We enjoyed the city. We enjoyed Buffalo. Its a great family spot and its just good to be back. Each experience you have kind of adds to your coaching resume, and certainly every time you go through something like that, you learn from it and you get better as a coach."

Rolston said he's aware of what's gone with the Sabres, but he's much more focused on what's going on on the college scene. He added its great to be part of the Providence hockey program.