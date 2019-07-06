LEWISTON, N.Y. — For the first time in the seven year history of the Women's Porter Cup it went to a playoff. Jackie Rogowicz from Yardley Pennsylvania beat Isabelle Taylor from Austrailia in a one hole playoff.

Rogowicz came out on fire on the front nine. She shot a four under and then struggled on the back nine and was caught by Taylor on the final hole of regulation. Rogowicz doubled bogeyed 18 and Taylor saved par with an 6-foot putt to set up the playoff.

Rogowicz won with a par on the first playoff hole. The Penn State graduate said she will continue to play amateur events. She has a degree in finance and will pursue a career in the financial field.