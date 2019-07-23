BUFFALO, N.Y. — The business of NHL restricted free agency continues and today, Sabres center Evan Rodrigues is scheduled for a hearing.

Over the weekend, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was first to report the sides were roughly $1-million apart in negotiations. Rodrigues has reportedly asked for $2.65-million with the Sabres countering with a $1.5-million offer.

Rodrigues made $650k last season.

Rodrigues had nine-goals and 20-assists last season for Buffalo.

The sides have the opportunity to reach a deal prior to the hearing, otherwise a neutral arbitrator will determine compensation.