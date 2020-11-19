x
Rochester Red Wings chosen as Washington Nationals new affiliation

The Rochester Red Wings took to social media to announce their new affiliation with the Washington Nationals saying, "Woke up with a #Natitude today."
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Minnesota Twins announced earlier this month that their affiliation with the Rochester Red Wings will come to an end, it didn't take long for the Rochester MiLB team to find a new parent team.

The Rochester Red Wings took to social media to announce their new affiliation with the Washington Nationals saying, "Woke up with a #Natitude today."

New York Senator Chuck Schumer also took to social media to announce the news and congratulate the Red Wings on their new affiliation with the Nationals.

"I’m proud I secured a commitment from the @Nationals to ensure new Major League affiliate for Rochester Red Wings to keep Red Wings ‘safe at home’," Schumer said in the tweet, in part.

