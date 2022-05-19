Amerks top Utica to advance in AHL playoffs

The Rochester Americans beat the Utica Comets 4-2 in the decisive Game 5 of their AHL playoff series to advance to the third round. (Photo courtesy: amerks.com)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres might be out of the playoffs for the 11th straight season, but down on the farm, they continue to show why that streak might soon come to an end.

The Rochester Americans rallied to beat the Utica Comets 4-2 in the fifth and deciding game of their AHL playoff series on Thursday night.

Rochester trailed 2-1 after two periods, but got goals from Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sean Malone, and Mark Jankowski in the third to win 4-2.

It has been 18 years since the Amerks advanced to the third round of the playoffs. That streak has come to an end as they will face Laval in the best-of-5 North Division Finals, starting Sunday with the first two games being on the road.