Amerks advance to conference finals

The Sabres farm club completed the sweep of the Toronto Marlies to advance to the AHL's conference finals for the first time in 19 years.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans continue to be one of the great stories in minor league hockey, and a sign of better days ahead for the Buffalo Sabres organization.

The Amerks beat Toronto 8-4 in game three of the American Hockey League's North Division Finals to complete the sweep of the Toronto Marlies in the best-of-5 series.

2021 first-round pick Isak Rosen scored twice, Lukas Rousek had a goal and two assists, and 2022 first-round pick Jiri Kulich continued on a very impressive scoring pace as the Amerks rallied from an early 1-0 deficit scoring three times in just under 7 minutes in the first period to take control of the game.

Rochester will now advance to face the Hershey Bears in the conference finals.