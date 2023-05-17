Amerks advance to conference finals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans continue to be one of the great stories in minor league hockey, and a sign of better days ahead for the Buffalo Sabres organization.
The Amerks beat Toronto 8-4 in game three of the American Hockey League's North Division Finals to complete the sweep of the Toronto Marlies in the best-of-5 series.
2021 first-round pick Isak Rosen scored twice, Lukas Rousek had a goal and two assists, and 2022 first-round pick Jiri Kulich continued on a very impressive scoring pace as the Amerks rallied from an early 1-0 deficit scoring three times in just under 7 minutes in the first period to take control of the game.
Rochester will now advance to face the Hershey Bears in the conference finals.
