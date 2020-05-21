BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans announced on their web page that they have signed Jesper Olofsson to a one year contract.

If the last name is familiar to Sabres fans its because Jesper is the older brother of Sabres forward Victor Olofsson.

The older Olofsson has spent the past five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Sabres did not use an NHL contract on Jesper. As of right now he can only play for Sabres farm teams in Rochester or Cincinnati. The Sabres could eventually sign him too.

The brothers have never played together professionally.

