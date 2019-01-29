BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills now Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was in the spotlight last week for the blatant pass interference that wasn't called. It sparked a major controversy as it opened the door for the Rams to win the NFC title game in overtime.

This week, he's sparked another controversy, telling former Buffalo News reporter Tyler Dunne who is now with Bleacher Report, that at 41-years old, Tom Brady isn't the same quarterback that he used to be.

"Age has definitely taken a toll. For him to still be doing it, that's a great compliment for him. But I think that he's definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he's not slinging it as much. Whatever he was doing, because of his age and all that, he's not doing as much of that anymore. He's still doing the same things; he's just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it's not the sharpest. But it still gets done."

Robey-Coleman tried to downplay the comments at Super Bowl opening night Monday in Atlanta.

"The whole interview was about a past to now type of question... But I wansn't exploiting Tom Brady's age at all... I just mentioned his age of why he's different from now to here."

Brady has the Patriots in the Super Bowl for the ninth time during his career and on the verge of a sixth title.

His reponse Monday night?

"I don't really have much to add."