Road closures announced for Buffalo Bills practice on Friday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" practice will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m., and with that comes some traffic changes for the area.

As usual when there's an event at Highmark Stadium, you can expect that there will be a lot of traffic in and around the area. The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced the traffic plan on Thursday.

The following changes in traffic patterns will be in place for Friday:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2 p.m.

The road will remain closed until after practice

Lots two, three, camper lot, and bus and limo lots are accessible from Route 20a

Lots four and six are accessible from Route 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of practice, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 3 p.m.

Lots open will be one, lot two ADA, three, four, five, lot six ADA, lot six preferred, and lot seven

Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety

The sheriff's office asks if you're not going to the game to please avoid the area around Highmark Stadium and find alternate routes.