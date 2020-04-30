BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ride for Roswell will not be taking place as scheduled on June 27.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers told WGRZ's Adam Benigni that the Celebration of Hope will not take place on June 26th, as well as the Ride itself on June 27th.

Details on a "reimagined" ride for later in the summer will be announced Friday.

The Ride for Roswell is celebrating it's 25th anniversary in raising money for cancer research and patient care at Roswell Park. A portion of the Ride funding has been diverted to support COVID-19 research as well.