Over the weekend, Sabres fans were glad to hear a familiar voice calling the team's game Saturday against Boston.

Rick Jeanneret was back in the booth after a health scare that had him briefly hospitalized. He was wheeled from the press box on a stretcher during the Sabres game with Anaheim December 22.

Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni had the chance to speak with Jeanneret before Thursday night's game with Florida.

"I'm doing good. I'm feeling a whole lot better," Jeanneret said. "I thank everybody for the well wishes. It's unfortunate they had to do that, but something works. I'm back on my feet again and ready to go."

Jeanneret is now 76-years-old and has been calling Sabres games since 1971. That is the longest tenure for any broadcaster with one team in NHL history.

What keeps him going?

"You want to know the truth? I don't know what the hell else to do," he said. "I honestly don't. I've talked to my wife about that. She doesn't want me to retire. She says you're enough of a pain in the butt in the summer time, never mind 12 months a year, so she's on board with me working for at least a little bit longer."

Jeanneret works a limited schedule and avoids many of the road trips, which he says can take its toll. He's resumed the normal schedule of games that he agreed to at the start of the season.

WATCH: Full interview with Rick Jeanneret