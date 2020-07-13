x
Reports: Washington to shed 'Redskins' name Monday

It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises.
Credit: AP
Washington Redskins helmets sit on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON — Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, according to multiple reports. 

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post and Sports Business Journal reported owner Dan Snyder and the organization would announce the move two weeks before the start of training camp. 

It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises. 

The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3. That came in the aftermath of several prominent sponsors calling for a change.

