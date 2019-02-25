TORONTO, ON — Sabres general manager Jason Botterill made a splash on the eve of this year's NHL trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour from the Ducks in exchange for defenseman Brendan Guhle and a 2019 first-round draft pick.

But he wasn't done there. Botterill made one more deal before the deadline hit sending defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to Winnipeg for a sixth-round draft pick according to multiple reports (first reported by Elliotte Friedman).

Botterill spoke to the media earlier this afternoon and said he could not comment on the trade yet because it's still being processed by the league.

The move is not a surprise after Beaulieu reportedly requested a trade last month. He was scheduled to play in tonight's game against the Leafs and participated in the team's morning skate in Toronto.

Beaulieu had three goals and four assists in 30 games this season.