According to multiple reports, Evander Kane is close to signing a 7-year contract extension with the San Jose Sharks.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun and Irfaam Gaffar of Sportsnet are reporting Kane is either close to or have agreed to the deal.

As a condition of the deal that sent Kane from Buffalo to San Jose at the trade deadline, that would mean that Buffalo would receive San Jose's 2019 first round pick instead of the Sharks second rounder.

