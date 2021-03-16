Reports: Bills to sign WR Emmanuel Sanders

The Buffalo Bills released receiver John Brown last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills needed a receiver to replace John Brown, who Buffalo released last week, and it appears veteran Emmanuel Sanders will replace him.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills "are in serious talks" with the 34-year-old receiver.

Sanders spent the past season with New Orleans, but the Saints announced on Tuesday they will release him once free agency hits on Wednesday.

Before New Orleans, Sanders played in Pittsburgh, Denver and San Francisco. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler, and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. Sanders was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2010 out of Southern Methodist University.