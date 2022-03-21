Reports: Bills to sign WR Jamison Crowder

NFL Network reports he's set to sign with Buffalo on a one-year deal.

The Bills have the luxury of an array of weapons at wide receiver, but last week's release of veteran Cole Beasley left some questions about what they would do in the slot.

Monday night we learned more about at least part of the answer.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Bills are set to sign WR Jamison Crowder on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

WR Jamison Crowder to the #Bills on a one year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

Crowder can play in the slot which suggests the Bills will use in a similar manner to Beasley.

He has been productive with the Jets catching 14-touchdowns over the past three seasons, six each in 2019 and 2020.