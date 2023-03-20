Reports: Bills to sign Damien Harris as Singletary exits for Houston; add receiver Sherfield

The Bills have been in the market for a running back and have reportedly signed former Patriot Damien Harris to a one-year deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills didn't wait long after the news broke that running back Devin Singletary was signing with the Houston Texans.

Only hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report Buffalo is signing now former Patriots running back Damien Harris to a one-year deal.

Former Patriots’ RB Damien Harris reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

Harris dealt with injuries this past season, appearing in 11 games and rushing for 462-yards and three touchdowns. He was more effective over 15 games in 2021 rushing for 929-yards, 15-touchdowns, and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Harris averaged 4.7 yards per carry over four seasons in New England.

He's listed at 5 feet 11 inches, 213 pounds, and has more of the power running style that Buffalo is looking for to compliment James Cook in the backfield.

It's the reason that they're moving on from Devin Singletary, who they let depart as a free agent. Schefter was first to report he's signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans for up to $3.7 million.

Texans are giving former Bills’ RB Devin Singletary a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

Singletary rushed for 3,151-yards and 16-touchdowns over four seasons in Buffalo averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Earlier Monday, the Bills signed free agent receiver Trent Sherfield.

A new threat on offense. 🎯



We’ve signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal: https://t.co/IxMCsCfw4g pic.twitter.com/nX96lH3FuA — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 20, 2023