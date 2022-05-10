Reports: Bills DE Jerry Hughes to sign with Texans

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, is reportedly set to sign with the Houston Texans.

The Buffalo Bills have made significant changes and upgrades to the defensive front during the course of the offseason, and part of that, much like it does across the league, is moving on from certain players.

That's been the expected case with defensive end Jerry Hughes who became an unrestricted free agent in March.

He is set to sign with the Houston Texans according to multiple reports, the first of which came from NFL insider Jordan Shultz.

Hughes had 52.5 sacks over the past nine seasons with Buffalo.

He is joining now former Bills defensive end Mario Addison who also signed with Houston. He will turn 34 years old this summer.

Hughes is a native of Sugar Land, Texas which is just over 20 miles outside of Houston.