Reports: Bills agree to terms with DTs DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle

With the loss of DT Harrison Phillips to Minnesota, the Bills reportedly agreed to terms with two free-agent defensive tackles.
Carolina Panthers defensive end DaQuan Jones stands on the practice field wearing a Guardian Cap on his helmet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills aren't wasting much time filling the void left by the reported departure of Harrison Phillips on the defensive front. 

With the free-agent tampering period open across the NFL, they have reportedly agreed to terms with a pair of free-agent defensive tackles. 

Jones spent the first seven years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before playing for Carolina last season. He's 6 foot 4 inches, 320 pounds, and specializes in stopping the run.  

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the Bills had agreed to terms with Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle. 

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) celebrates a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Settle is a former fifth-round pick of Washington in 2018, who offers depth, versatility, and upside.  He was caught in a bit of a log jam with several first-round picks on Washington's defensive front and could realize his full potential as part of Buffalo's rotating approach upfront. 

