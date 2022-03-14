Reports: Bills agree to terms with DTs DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills aren't wasting much time filling the void left by the reported departure of Harrison Phillips on the defensive front.
With the free-agent tampering period open across the NFL, they have reportedly agreed to terms with a pair of free-agent defensive tackles.
Jones spent the first seven years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before playing for Carolina last season. He's 6 foot 4 inches, 320 pounds, and specializes in stopping the run.
Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the Bills had agreed to terms with Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle.
Settle is a former fifth-round pick of Washington in 2018, who offers depth, versatility, and upside. He was caught in a bit of a log jam with several first-round picks on Washington's defensive front and could realize his full potential as part of Buffalo's rotating approach upfront.