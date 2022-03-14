Reports: Bills agree to terms with DTs DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle

With the loss of DT Harrison Phillips to Minnesota, the Bills reportedly agreed to terms with two free-agent defensive tackles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills aren't wasting much time filling the void left by the reported departure of Harrison Phillips on the defensive front.

With the free-agent tampering period open across the NFL, they have reportedly agreed to terms with a pair of free-agent defensive tackles.

Carolina Panther DaQuan Jones will be signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2022

Jones spent the first seven years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before playing for Carolina last season. He's 6 foot 4 inches, 320 pounds, and specializes in stopping the run.

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the Bills had agreed to terms with Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Washington DT Tim Settle to Buffalo on a 2-year deal, per source. He will be reunited with Tremaine Edmonds from their VT days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022