Toronto Blue Jays to play in Buffalo starting June 1

Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi first tweeted the Jays will return to Sahlen Field June 1 in a game against the Miami Marlins.

The team confirmed the in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Buffalo, we’re BACK!⁰⁰We’ll see you June 1st 👋 pic.twitter.com/LptYcKOAZD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 5, 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays began regular season home games at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, on April 8 while renovations were being made to Sahlen Field.

Among the changes fans will see:

Moving the bullpens off the field to behind the outfield walls

New batting cages built beyond right field

Resodding the outfield grass, completing a full field replacement that began with the infield in 2020

New weight room and renovated clubhouse facilities

LED light bulb replacements plus two additional temporary lighting pole

According to the team website, fans will be limited to 24% capacity at Sahlen Field in accordance to state and local guidelines. Tickets for the first eight home games will go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m.

As state officials announced earlier, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or vaccination, will be required to attend the games.

Sahlen Field is currently the home of Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The Bisons are making a temporary move and will start their season in Trenton, N.J. so the Jays can play in Buffalo.