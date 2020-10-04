BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than a month after sending one of, maybe the best receiver in the NFL to the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans have reportedly made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire a wide receiver.

Texans GM and head coach Bill O'Brien took plenty of heating for sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

There were draft picks involved but none of that was going to turn down the heat on O'Brien. No doubt he will face even more criticism by trading with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

A person familiar with the deal says the Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the deal.

Cooks spent the past two seasons with the Rams after they acquired him from New England. They gave him an $81 million contract extension before he played a game for them.

Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards in 2018 with the Rams' NFC championship team. He managed just 42 catches last season while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions during his six-year NFL career.

O'Brien took plenty of heat for the Hopkins trade. “We love DeAndre Hopkins,” O’Brien said at the time. “But he had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise.” Hopkins reportedly wanted to be one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFl and the Texans wouldn't make that happen.

Cooks joins Willer Fuller and Randall Cobb as wide receivers for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

