The Sabres have said they have made it a priority to sign forward Jeff Skinner before he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of July.

Based on a report from TSN's Bob McKenzie, they're getting closer to a deal being done.

McKenzie appeared on NBCSN's coverage of game two of the Stanley Cup Finals and reported on progress in the talks.

"Ralph Krueger, the new head coach of Buffalo has spent some time with Skinner, extolling the virtues of his program and what they think it's going to be... and Buffalo certainly wants him back and Skinner would like to come back. They've just gotta get the final massaging of the numbers to the point where both sides are happy. It's very close but it's not done and until it's done... it's not done."

Skinner led the Sabres with 40-goals this season.