BUFFALO, N.Y. — TSN's Elliotte Friedman writes Tuesday night in his weekly "31 Thoughts" column that Dave Tippett interviewed with the Sabres and that it went "very well."

In the column Friedman also confirmed that Jaques Martin is also a candidate to coach the Sabres.

As for Tippett, the 57 year old hasn't coached in the NHL the past two seasons. Tippett has 14 years of NHL coaching experience. He spent six years behind the bench in Dallas. He coached the Arizona Coyotes from 2009 through 2017.

The Sabres have been without a head coach since firing Phil Housley earlier this month.