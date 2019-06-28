TSN's Bob McKenzie reports Friday night that the Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights have completed a trade.

According to McKenzie, the deal is Buffalo sends Vegas a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022 for defenseman Colin Miller. The second-round pick originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

Vegas needs to clear cap space, and the Sabres get an experienced NHL player just by trading draft picks. Sabres GM Jason Botterill said he's taking advantage of that situation.

Miller is an excellent puck mover. The 26-year-old is a right shot defenseman. He's played with the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights during his NHL career.