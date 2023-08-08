Report: Nyheim Hines has knee surgery

The Bills got some tough news just ahead of training camp. Running back and return man Nyheim Hines had torn his ACL while on a jet ski that was struck by another.

"Things happen and it's unfortunate. He's a great young man. I Love who he is. I feel bad for him going through this. It's not what he wanted. It obviousy was an accident. We're going to support him. The goal is to get his surgery done and rehab him, and hopefully, he'll be a part of going forward."