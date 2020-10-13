Report: No new COVID-19 cases on Tennessee Titans, game against the Buffalo Bills to be played tonight

The Titans were back practicing this week after initially shutting down their facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tennessee Titans have reported no new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday morning, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

That means tonight’s game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills will be played.

On Sunday the NFL announced a slew of schedule changes, including moving next week’s Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday, October 19.

The Bills-Titans game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.