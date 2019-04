BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday afternoon TSN's Bob McKenzie tweeted that Todd McClellan is out of the running for the Sabres coaching position.

McClellan likely destination is behind the bench for the LA Kings.

The Sabres fired Phil Housley after just two seasons as the Sabres head coach on April 7.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Sabres possible head coaching candidates



Buffalo Sabres fire Phil Housley after 2 seasons as head coach