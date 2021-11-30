x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Report: Giants sign QB Jake Fromm off Bills practice squad

New York is in need of depth due to injury. The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round back in 2020.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (4) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Jake Fromm is considered by most as a young quarterback who has yet to reach NFL potential. 

The Giants are in need of some depth at the position with a neck injury to Daniel Jones. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they're signing Fromm off the Buffalo practice squad. 

The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round back in 2020. At the time, GM Brandon Beane said he had no intention of drafting a quarterback, but that Fromm's talent was too good to pass up. 

The Bills signed Mitch Trubisky to serve as Josh Allen's back-up this season.  Fromm was relegated to the Buffalo practice squad. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Town Hall: Buffalo News Jerry Zremski talks about negotiations for bringing Bills stadium downtown