Report: Giants sign QB Jake Fromm off Bills practice squad

Jake Fromm is considered by most as a young quarterback who has yet to reach NFL potential.
The Giants are in need of some depth at the position with a neck injury to Daniel Jones. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they're signing Fromm off the Buffalo practice squad.
The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round back in 2020. At the time, GM Brandon Beane said he had no intention of drafting a quarterback, but that Fromm's talent was too good to pass up.
The Bills signed Mitch Trubisky to serve as Josh Allen's back-up this season. Fromm was relegated to the Buffalo practice squad.