Report: Giants sign QB Jake Fromm off Bills practice squad

New York is in need of depth due to injury. The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round back in 2020.

Jake Fromm is considered by most as a young quarterback who has yet to reach NFL potential.

The Giants are in need of some depth at the position with a neck injury to Daniel Jones. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they're signing Fromm off the Buffalo practice squad.

The Daniel Jones injury explains the #Giants signing Jake Fromm off the #Bills practice squad. So the backup options would be Fromm or Brian Lewerke (who’s on New York’s practice squad and knows the system) behind veteran QB Mike Glennon on Sunday in Miami and perhaps beyond. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round back in 2020. At the time, GM Brandon Beane said he had no intention of drafting a quarterback, but that Fromm's talent was too good to pass up.