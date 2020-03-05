BUFFALO, N.Y. — Quarterback Andy Dalton has found a new home. According to ESPN's Adam Schector Dalton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bengals benched Dalton last season after they got off to an 0-8 start.

Cincinnati used the first overall pick in this year draft on Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dalton owns a home in Katy, Texas, and played college football at Texas Christian.

Dalton will back up Dak Prescott, who the Cowboys used the franchise tag on earlier this offseason. The Cowboys and Prescott have yet to agree to a long-term deal.

Bills fans will always have fond memories of Dalton as he's the quarterback who engineered a late Cincinnati comeback win over Baltimore that allowed the Bills to snap their long playoff drought.

