Bills to sign WR Tavon Austin according to report

The Bills appear set to add the receiver/returner to the roster on a one year deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brandon Beane has made it abundantly clear that the Bills don't play games until September and that he's not done adding to the roster.

That proved to be the case Thursday once again.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report that Buffalo is signing receiver Tavon Auston to a one-year deal.

The #Bills are signing WR Tavon Austin, according to a source and, well, Austin’s IG. Former eighth overall pick had 24 catches in seven games with the #Jaguars last year. pic.twitter.com/0l735Mh5tf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2022

Buffalo will be the fifth team Austin will have played with over nine seasons in the NFL. The Rams drafted him eighth overall in 2013. He's also played with the Cowboys, Packers, and Jaguars. Austin had 24 catches and a touchdown with the Jags last season.