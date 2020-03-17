BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed linebacker A.J. Klein, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Caplan says Klein agreed to a three year $18 million deal.

Caplan added that the Bills are still looking for help at the position.

Klein was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He's good against the run and can get after the quarterback as a blitzer.

In 2017 Klein signed a three year $15 million contract with the Saints. He played with the Panthers from 2013 through the 2016 season.

Klein played his college football at Iowa State.

