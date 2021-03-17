Report: Bills set to trade TE Lee Smith

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports with Bills are trading Smith to the Atlanta Falcons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills are making changes at the tight end position, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that involves moving on from Lee Smith.

Schefter reported Tuesday night the Bills are dealing Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a late round pick in the 2022 draft.

A trade: Bills are trading TE Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 late-round pick, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Smith was with the Bills from 2011 to 2014 before playing for the Raiders for four seasons. He returned to Buffalo in 2019.