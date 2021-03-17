Report: Bills set to trade TE Lee Smith

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills are making changes at the tight end position, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that involves moving on from Lee Smith.
Schefter reported Tuesday night the Bills are dealing Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a late round pick in the 2022 draft.
Smith was with the Bills from 2011 to 2014 before playing for the Raiders for four seasons. He returned to Buffalo in 2019.
Smith was mainly a blocker with limited production in the passing game. He had four receptions for 35-yards and two touchdowns in 2020.