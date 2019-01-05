ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Wednesday afternoon the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills won't pick up the fifth year option on defensive lineman Shaq Lawson. That will make Lawson a free agent next off season. That makes this season a "prove it" year for Lawson.

Lawson will earn 1.85 million dollars in his final season. Lawson is just 24 years old. Lawson played college football at Clemson. The Bills selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

In his three years with the Bills he has 10 sacks and 76 tackles in 35 games. He's started 17. Its an understatement to say that those aren't great numbers for a player take in the first round of the draft.

Lawson missed six games during his rookie year after having shoulder surgery shortly after he was drafted. His second season with the Bills he played in 11 games and wound up on injured reserve after an ankle injury.

Last season Lawson played in 14 games, had 30 tackles, four sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and five passes defended.