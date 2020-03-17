BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a huge move Monday night the Bills have reportedly acquired a big time wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills have reportedly made a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs.

Jay Glazer from The NFL on FOX tweeted about the trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Bills are paying a big price for Diggs, including sending this year's first round draft choice, 22nd overall to the Vikings. Schefter says the Bills are giving up a first round pick, a fifth round pick, a sixth round pick, a 2020 seventh round pick and a 2021 fourth round pick.

Diggs was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Diggs is another weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

RELATED: Report: Bills sign linebacker A.J. Klein

RELATED: Quinton Spain excited to return to Bills

RELATED: Report: Lawson signs with Dolphins