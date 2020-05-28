Reinhart not concerned about contract

"Honestly, it hasn't been in my mind too much. I'm a hockey player right so my mind set is when's my next game going to be and what can I do to be in the best shape for that ? It's a lot tougher when you find out its going to be an extra couple of months. You know as quick as you can channel that to a positive and you really start to prepare that much more and be that much smarter about your off season is more important. In terms of the contract stuff, in terms of that, it hasn't really been on the mind. It was supposed to all go down if nothing had happened in a month or so but there's so much unknown of when that's going to happen, just like so much in the world. I'm honestly not too worried about it. Whether its one year or six years or whatever who knows? It doesn't really affect my next couple of months so I'm just trying to prepare for the season like I usually would. "