BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Sabres can now look to the season with a full arsenal of forwards.

Sam Reinhart signed a new 2-year $7.3-million deal on Wednesday, and re-joined the team on the ice for training camp Thursday.

"It was probably one of the most challenging weeks... week and a half that I've been a part of. I think looking back one of the best things I did was to come in early and be around the guys."

He's talking about the fact he skated informally with teammates before camp, It's something GM Jason Botterill took note of during negotiations.

"He came to Buffalo a week, week and a half before, interacted with our guys, interacted with our staff throughout the summer. Very happy to have the contract done and we can move on with the season now."

Reinhart hopes to pick up where he left off last year. A very strong second half of the season saw him finish with 25-goals and 50-points,

"How I was able to turn things around. I think just having that confidence and self belief goes a long way in my game. I think it was important for me to get back as soon as possible."

The Sabres continue the preseason Friday night in Toronto.

