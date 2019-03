March Madness took over the "The Tonight Show" Monday night and a Western New York mascot was ready to dance in the Big Apple.

St. Bonaventure University's Reilly the Bona Wolf participated in the A-10 Mascot 3-Point and Dunk challenge.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

St. Bonaventure falls short in Atlantic 10 championship game

St. Bonaventure advances to A-10 title game

Bona rolls into Atlantic 10 semis