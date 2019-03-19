March Madness is taking over the "The Tonight Show," and a Western New York mascot is ready to dance in the Big Apple.
St. Bonaventure University's athletics Twitter page announced that Reilly the Bona Wolf will participate in the A-10 Mascot 3-Point and Dunk challenge tonight on the show.
You can watch Reilly compete on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at 11:35 p.m. following Channel 2 News Tonight at 11.
MORE ON WGRZ.COM
St. Bonaventure falls short in Atlantic 10 championship game
St. Bonaventure advances to A-10 title game