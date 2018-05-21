BUFFALO, NY- At first glance you might be taken aback that two Canisius College basketball players declared for the NBA draft. However, when you think about it, why not? The players, Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese have nothing to lose by getting their name out in front of the professionals.

The idea is to get feedback from the best in the business and to see how far away each individual is from living out their dream of playing in the NBA.

Molson, who just completed his freshman season, has already withdrawn his name from consideration. Reese, who will be a junior in the fall, has not. Molson did not get any workouts and so far Reese has had two. One with the Boston Celtics and one Monday with the Denver Nuggets.

No matter how it plays out both players are better for the experience. Should Reese also withdraw and as expected return to Canisius, the Golden Griffins should have one of the top back courts in the MAAC next season.

