Red Sox vs. Jays rained out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban. Toronto entered Tuesday in third place in the AL East, seven games behind first-place Boston.
The Blue Jays said that tickets for tonight's game will be refunded to the original purchase point. They will not be valid for the rescheduled game in Toronto which will take place prior to the Canadian border opening to Americans in any case.