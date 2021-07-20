Red Sox vs. Jays rained out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban. Toronto entered Tuesday in third place in the AL East, seven games behind first-place Boston.