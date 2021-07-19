Red Sox rout Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox routed the Toronto Blue Jays 13-4. Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league homer, Dylan Santana and Rafael Devers added blasts, and J.D. Martinez broke out of a slump with four hits as the Red Sox stopped a two-game skid. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.