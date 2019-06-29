BUFFALO, N.Y. — In his interview during the 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament to wrap up the team's development camp, Sabres' General Manager Jason Botterill was again questioned about the future of Rasmus Ristolainen in the wake of his trade to bring in Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights. Buffalo suddenly finds themselves with an abundance of right-handed players on the blue line.

"To me, this gives us options," Botterill said. "It gives Ralph flexibility with the lineup. You look at our defense corps the last couple years, we've dealt with injuries. So we wanted to improve our competition, improve our depth, and that's why we did the move."

When further asked about reports Ristolainen asked to be traded, Botterill continued, "I'm excited with the dialogue he's had with Ralph over the last couple of months and with our organization. There's going to be rumors because he's a player that teams want to go after and teams want to have. It's a part of the reason why we wanted to bring in Colin Miller to our group. Right shot defenseman under good contracts in both 'Risto' and Colin Miller, so I think there's always a demand for those."

Botterill was then asked if Ristolainen asking to be moved were untrue. He replied, "I'm not going to get into conversations that I have with my players, and I know however I answer that question is going to have speculation all over it, but my conversations with my players, I'm going to keep that between myself and the player."