DALLAS, TX- The Buffalo Sabres, as expected used the first overall selection in the NHL draft to take Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin is expected to make an immediate impact on the Sabres.

It's the third time in franchise history Buffalo has drafted first overall.

Rasmus Dahlin: “I love the city and I can’t wait to get everything started” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/6JktQuSolg — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 23, 2018

In 1970, they drafted Hall of Famer Gilbert Perrault and in 1987 they took Pierre Turgeon.

The expectations for Dahlin are through the roof. He has been compared favorably to a number of the all time greats including Detroit legend Nicklas Lidstrom.

Lidstrom said during a Detroit in game in March that Dahlin who is 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds is better than he was at that age.

Dahlin turned 18 on April 13.

